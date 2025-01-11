Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $15.61. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 320,160 shares.
Royce Value Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.
Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
