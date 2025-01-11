RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

RT Minerals Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$793,800.00, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

