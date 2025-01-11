Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2,031.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after buying an additional 6,819,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,502,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,394,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.68%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

