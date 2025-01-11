Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $69,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,785,000 after buying an additional 544,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after buying an additional 3,781,621 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,055,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

