ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 70.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,024.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,157.90. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 159.29, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,064.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $921.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,600. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.