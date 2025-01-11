Skylark Minerals Ltd (ASX:SKM) Insider Buys A$150,000.00 in Stock

Skylark Minerals Ltd (ASX:SKM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jardine bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($92,024.54).
Skylark Minerals Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skylark Minerals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.