Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight” Rating

Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.11.
Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake
Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. The trade was a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,904 shares of company stock worth $62,545,855 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 81.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.