Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 3,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Soluna Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.