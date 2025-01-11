Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 26,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

