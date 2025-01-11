SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 24,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 39,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.19% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

