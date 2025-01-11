SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $54,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

MDY opened at $565.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $487.66 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

