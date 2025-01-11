ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in RPM International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 369.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $459,611.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,315.44. This represents a 23.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,214 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $120.59 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

