ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,821. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

