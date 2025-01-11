ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $442,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 325.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,040.92. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. The trade was a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $722,037. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

