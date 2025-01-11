ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.