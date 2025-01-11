ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 1,530 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 4.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,237.61. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

