ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,634,000 after buying an additional 250,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,479,000 after buying an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,449,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares during the period.

DFAC opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

