ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 9,709 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $405.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.15. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.32 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.