Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.51. 246,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 277,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

