Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 120.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $14.68.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.