Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $119.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 148.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

