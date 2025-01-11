Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 11th (ADP, CLFD, CPRX, CROX, IOSP, MCRB, MPLX, MTH, NOC, OTEX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, January 11th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Automatic Data Processing Inc alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.