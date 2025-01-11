Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 11th (ADP, CLFD, CPRX, CROX, IOSP, MCRB, MPLX, MTH, NOC, OTEX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, January 11th:
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
