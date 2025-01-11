Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEC opened at $26.42 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF December (IDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

