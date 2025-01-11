Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after buying an additional 1,890,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.77 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

