System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 614 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 619.90 ($7.57). Approximately 18,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($7.57).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.26) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.26) price target on shares of System1 Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £78.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3,875.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 620.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 668.

In other System1 Group news, insider Rupert Howell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,030 ($7,362.64). Also, insider Conrad Bona acquired 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 629 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £14,498.45 ($17,702.63). 37.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.

Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.

Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.

System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.

