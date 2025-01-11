Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Technogym Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

