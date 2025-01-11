Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.22.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

