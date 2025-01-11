Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61). Approximately 44,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 14,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.62).

Time Out Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.93. The company has a market capitalization of £164.38 million, a PE ratio of -805.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Insider Transactions at Time Out Group

In related news, insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £333,333 ($407,000.00). Corporate insiders own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

