TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON TFIF opened at GBX 108.60 ($1.33) on Friday. TwentyFour Income has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.40 ($1.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £812.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,620.00.

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.