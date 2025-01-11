U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.42 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

