UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $59.05.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,631.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.