UBS Group Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

RUN stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,711.60. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,830 shares of company stock worth $1,864,647. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 729,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $76,152,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

