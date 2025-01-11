Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited Prices IPO at $4.00 Per Share (UFG)

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (UFG) plans to raise $8 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, January 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,100,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited generated $130.7 million in revenue and $570,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $37.8 million.

R.F. Lafferty & Co. served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a service provider of marine fuels solutions, headquartered in Singapore. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We market, resell and broker marine fuels products such as very low sulfur fuel oil (â€śVLSFOâ€ť), high sulfur fuel oil (â€śHSFOâ€ť), and marine gas oil (â€śMGOâ€ť). We offer these products to shipping companies and marine fuels suppliers worldwide in-port and offshore. In addition, we may from time to time provide shipping related services to our customers including but not limited to the arrangement of ship agents, ship provisions and marine fuels surveyors. We provide value to our customers by leveraging on our global supply network and market solutions facilitated by our integrated capabilities. We operate an integrated business model where we serve our customers through two operating models, sales of marine fuels solutions and brokerage (i.e. acting as intermediary between marine fuels suppliers and customers for a commission). In the sales model, we control and manage the customer relationship throughout the entire transaction and provide value-added solutions such as trade credit, financing, risk management, market intelligence and operational expertise. In the broker model, we refer the customer to a third-party supplier in exchange for a brokerage fee. In a sales transaction, we manage and guarantee the supply of marine fuels to the customer while we procure the marine fuel, including its delivery, from a third-party supplier. In a brokerage transaction, the third-party supplier will manage and guarantee the supply of marine fuels to the customer. During the two years ended Dec. 31, 2023, we have arranged for marine fuel supply (under both our reselling and brokerage business) at 103 geographical ports worldwide, of which 35.9% of the supplies were carried out in South East Asia, 27.2% in North East Asia, 8.7% in South Asia, 8.7% in North America, 7.8% in Europe, 3.9% in South America, 3.9% in Middle East, 2.9% in Africa and 1.0% in Central America. During the two years ended Dec. 31, 2023, we have arranged for marine fuel supply to 88 customers, of which 77.3% are based in South East Asia, 15.9% in North East Asia, 4.6% in Europe and 2.3% in Middle East. Our customers are mainly shipping companies operating in market sectors such as bulk, tanker, offshore, container, general cargo, tug and barge, car carrier, cruise, yacht and dredging. Our customers also include other marine fuel suppliers operating in similar capacity as our Group. Our Industry Marine fuels supply, also commonly known as bunkering, is the process of supplying marine fuels products to ships. Bunkering is an essential aspect of the shipping industry that ensures a ship has the necessary fuel to operate at sea. Marine fuels supply is a fuel logistics business that operates within the broader framework of the maritime transportation sector. The supply of marine fuels plays a vital role is facilitating global trade by providing marine fuels to ships trading around the world. It is an industry that is closely influenced by factors such as global trade volumes, economic growth, shifting trade patterns, and regulatory changes that govern the marine fuels industry. Marine fuel, also commonly known as bunker fuel(s) or bunker(s), refers to fuel consumed by ship engines. The process of supplying marine fuels is most frequently delivered by bunker barges to the receiving vessels. The supply of marine fuels can also be delivered by road trucks and less frequently by pipelines at berths. The marine fuels industry comprises a diverse range of stakeholders, ranging from marine fuels suppliers and shipping companies to port authorities and regulatory bodies. The supply chain infrastructure of the marine fuels industry includes refineries, oil tankers, storage terminal, and bunker barges. The commercial participants in the marine fuels supply ecosystem generally include the following parties: (1) physical distributors, (2) resellers, and (3) brokers. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024.Â (Note: Uni-Fuels Holding Limited cut its IPO’s size and price to 2.1 million shares – down from 3.0 million shares initially – at $4.00 – the low end of its previous price range of $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $8.4 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Nov. 27, 2024.) (Note: Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited filed its F-1 on Oct. 25, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: 3.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $13.5 million. Background: Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC on May 3, 2024.) “.

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited was founded in 2021 and has 17 employees. The company is located at 15 Beach Road, Beach Centre #05-07 Singapore 189677 and can be reached via phone at +65 6027 1250 or on the web at https://uni-fuels.com/.

