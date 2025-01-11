Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Buys 1,146 Shares

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UPBD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.12. 462,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Upbound Group by 2,864.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 405,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 391,888 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upbound Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Upbound Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Upbound Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

