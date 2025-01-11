USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USDP opened at $0.04 on Friday. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
