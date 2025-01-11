Vaibhav Taneja Sells 7,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26.

On Monday, December 2nd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in Tesla by 347.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.69.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

