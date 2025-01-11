Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Holdings Lifted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VCEB stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.