Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $51,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,671,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $109.47 and a 1-year high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.