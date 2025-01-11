Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 18,324 shares.The stock last traded at $95.45 and had previously closed at $96.00.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $923.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 37,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

