Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 38435680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £838,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.