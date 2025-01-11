Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $314.04 and last traded at $312.74. 5,160,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,266,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 47.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
