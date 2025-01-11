Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.03. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 121,231 shares changing hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

