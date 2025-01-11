Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $38.66 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $38,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

TCAF opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

