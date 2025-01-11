Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $45.79 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $217,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 847,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $24,204,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $222.53 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

