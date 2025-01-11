Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $63,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

