Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

