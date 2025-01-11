West Oak Capital LLC Has $40,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

