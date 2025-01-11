Western Acquisition Ventures (NASDAQ: WAVSU) Enters into Promissory Notes for Transaction Expenses with Cycurion Inc.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 6, 2025, indicating the entry into material definitive agreements. The company, known as the “Registrant,” entered into two significant promissory note agreements on the mentioned date.

Firstly, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. engaged in a promissory note transaction with Western Acquisition Ventures Sponsor LLC, referred to as the “Sponsor,” for an amount totaling $111,111.11. This agreement allows the Company to borrow a sum of up to $100,000.00 from the Sponsor. The purpose of this borrowing is allocated towards transaction expenses linked to the company’s business combination with Cycurion Inc.

Secondly, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. also initiated a promissory note agreement with Cycurion Inc. for $55,555.56. This agreement permits Cycurion to borrow up to a total principal amount of $50,000.00 from Western Acquisition Ventures Corp., specifically to cover certain transaction expenses related to Cycurion’s consummation of the Business Combination with Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.

It is crucial to note that the summaries provided above are not exhaustive. The details of the Sponsor Promissory Note and the Cycurion Promissory Note are filed as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, accompanying this Current Report on Form 8-K. These exhibits offer a comprehensive insight into the terms and conditions of the aforementioned promissory note agreements.

Under Item 9.01 of the filing, financial statements and exhibits are also presented. The exhibits include the Sponsor Promissory Note, dated January 6, 2025 (Exhibit 10.1), the Cycurion Promissory Note, also dated January 6, 2025 (Exhibit 10.2), and the Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) (Exhibit 104).

This Form 8-K filing exhibits the vigorous efforts by Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. to facilitate necessary financial arrangements for the smooth execution of the Business Combination.

