Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $11.91. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 24,185 shares traded.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
