What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Vera Bradley Q1 Earnings?

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Vera Bradley stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 619.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

