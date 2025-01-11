What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Vera Bradley Q1 Earnings?

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Vera Bradley stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.97.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
